The Kardashians season 2: Premiere, and where to watch the series

We will have a new installment of the Kardashian family! That’s how it is, The Kardashians season 2 is a reality and we are facing what is presumed to be a series that will have, like the one that the same family starred in years ago, several seasons. Something that, of course, the followers of the most media family on television will applaud, since the series that has given us something to talk about – and a lot – in this 2022.

We come from the end of the season, which has set the tone, in very high notes, of what is to come with the socialite family. Although we found that Kendall Jenner is a hypochondriac, the unexpected visit of kim a khloe and the mention of the arrival of Peter Davidson to the family, we can say that there is still much to tell and what to expect from the Kardashian family on television. Will we see Pete Davidson in this second season?

The Kardashians are back for a new season. Courtesy of Hulu.

When does The Kardashians season 2 premiere?

Although Hulu has confirmed the existence of a second season, at the moment it is not known the official release date.

Where to see the chapters of The Kardashians?

Like the first installment, this production is made by the Disney company, Hulu. As far as America can see the kardashians on that streaming platform. However, we know that for Latin America the distributor changes and it will be through Star+.

Who stars in The Kardashians season 2?

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris Kardashianlike her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner They will return for this second installment. In addition, the expected arrival of Peter Davidson, as well as of Travis Scott and the children of the socialites.

Does season 2 of The Kardashians have a trailer?

For now, the continuation of the rKardashian family reality show It does not have an official trailer, we will have to wait for the premiere to come closer.