The entire saga of ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ arrive at Disney+ Spain in July

Disney+ has confirmed announced that five new movies of spider-man and the success of Sony, with Tom Hardy, Venom (2018), will be available in Spain on the streaming platform on the first day of July, offering fans access to more Marvel content than ever on the aforementioned portal. We tell you all the information below.

Sony and Marvel join forces and release all movies from spider-manincluding the classic saga, on Disney+

Responding to questions and requests from fans, Sony and Marvel have confirmed the release of those wall-crawler movies that were missing to be added to the catalog. In this way, Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) With Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Y Venom (2018) they will arrive on 1st of July to the platform. This is the confirmation of the arrival of the entire saga starring Tobey Maguire, the Sam Raimi trilogy, one of the most beloved of the character. In addition, they have also confirmed the launch of Spider-Man: A new universethe spectacular animated feature film that is also available on July 8.

Spider-Man (2002) Available July 1, 2022







Peter Parker, an ordinary teenager, becomes an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his uncle is brutally murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to avenge his death with the help of his powers. Calling himself Spider-Man, he sets out to crack down on street crime, though he ends up facing off against an evil supervillain, the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) Available July 1, 2022







In Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire returns to put himself in the shoes of the affable Peter Parker. The boy juggles his double life as a student and a superhero who fights crime. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts his new nemesis, the intelligent doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), who has become a madman with multiple tentacles coming out and who is now called “Doctor Octopus”. . When Doctor Octopus kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man strikes again as this new adventure reaches new heights.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) Available July 1, 2022







Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is finally dating the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City cheers for his friend and neighbor Spider-Man. However, a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black and his darkest demons appear, changing the superhero both inside and out. Spider-Man will live the greatest fight of his life having to face several of the deadliest villains: Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace) and the New Goblin (James Franco). He himself will also be his own enemy

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Available July 1, 2022







A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his big debut debuting in Captain America: Civil War, begins to assimilate his new identity as a spider superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). His new mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), keeps an eye on him. Peter tries to get back into the daily grind, but gets distracted by thoughts of becoming more than just our friend and neighbor Spider-Man. However, when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) becomes the new villain, everything Peter cares about is put in jeopardy.

Venom (2018) Available July 1, 2022







The origins and evolution of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and evil characters: Venom. Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is left with nothing after losing everything, including his job and his fiancée. Just when he is at the worst point of his life, he becomes the host of an alien symbiote that seems to have extraordinary superpowers, becoming Venom. Will the powers be enough for this new lethal being to defeat evil forces? Especially his stronger and more resourceful symbiote rival, Riot.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Available July 8, 2022







Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and Classroom Departedcombine their incredible talent to offer us a different version of the Spider-Man universe, with a groundbreaking visual style unique in its field. Spider-Man: A new universe introduces us to young Miles Morales, from Brooklyn, and the infinite possibilities that exist in the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear that mask.