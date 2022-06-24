The Boys mock when Gal Gadot sang “Imagine” and has several unexpected cameos

The great success of The Boys – 85% is still your social critic. By taking a genre as exploited as that of superheroes, the series allows itself to access certain clichés with greater freedom than other titles and from there it attacks everything it can about American culture, political extremes and the mythologizing of famous figures. Amazon signed up a great proposal to attract the public following Marvel and DC alike, and those viewers who are fed up with those franchises. Of course, this makes expectations rise with each new season and episode, with the one dedicated to Herogasm being the most popular so far. The grace of this chapter began from the first minute thanks to a clear mockery of the moment in which Gal Gadot sang “Imagine” along with a bunch of colleagues from the industry.

The global pandemic affected everyone, there is no doubt about that, but it is true that not everyone was hit the same way. Thousands of people lost their jobs, others were left without access to necessary food and medicine, while others who were infected continue to suffer the effects of the disease despite spending months in recovery. Celebrities and millionaires have also witnessed all this, but instead of using their status to help others, many have shown that their perception of reality is very different. Madonna, for example, published a video from the bathtub of her mansion to say that the pandemic humbled us all and put us in the same place, something that was widely criticized by people, who made the video viral as a mockery. .

But one of the strangest moments, and perhaps the one of greatest sorrow, that took place in this context was, without a doubt, when Gal Gadot he did a singing chain with various Hollywood personalities such as Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and Natalie Portman. In the already famous video, the protagonist of Wonder Woman – 92% decided that singing “Imagine” was the best way to support the millions of people suffering from the pandemic, in an attempt to remind them of the ability to resist and be strong in the face of adversity. The public scoffed and outraged alike, saying that this proved the enormous distance between ordinary people and the famous, who could spend lockdown inside their mansions with swimming pools and private cinemas, knowing also that their millions were well protected and could afford not to work for a couple of years.

Gadot is still questioned about this strange decision, but she stands firm against her attempt although she admits that it did not work as expected. How could it be otherwise, the video served to make a lot of people, and other celebrities with more social conscience, mock mercilessly. We underestimate as fans TheBoys if we believed that they would not take this into account to give a new blow to Hollywood and it is that its context is ideal for this.

Long before having the blissful Herogasm scene or the fight scene, which is already considered the best of the series so far, the chapter opened with Deep (Chace Crawford) making a video acknowledging that the tragic event of a few days ago (the explosion caused by Soldier Boy) had left him in a very philosophical state. To connect with the affected people and those who fear for his safety, the hero begins to sing “Imagine” just as Gadot did. In addition to the necessary appearances from the likes of A-Train and Black Noir, we get to see hilarious cameos from the likes of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler, Josh Gad and Patton Oswalt. The parody was unexpected, but very well received by the fans, who had several surprises with this episode.

But this is not the first time that they have parodied the reaction of certain figures to the pandemic. In the previous episode they had already made fun of American politics, especially Trump, for his reaction to the world crisis. Instead of talking about COVID or something like that, the series used Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) explosion to make his point. With new powers that he can’t quite control when he’s upset, the hero caused a huge explosion in the city. In a perfect imitation of a Republican court interview, Homelander (Antony Starr) appeared saying that the public was safe and that they please leave their homes without fear, echoing the comments of the then president, who did not believe in gravity. of the disease despite the rapid increase in infections.

Clearly TheBoys it still has a lot to offer in these aspects and that is that politicians and celebrities will always say or do something that will be highly criticized for their lack of humility and connection with the reality of millions of people who do not have their privileges. The series has managed to make the most of these criticisms, but at the same time has done a terrific job of developing its particular story, achieving a very good balance that still feels fresh and interesting and that fans hope they can maintain for years to come.

