Taylor Swift and Rihanna on the list of millionaire women in the United States

Rihanna recently surprised the entertainment world and all her fans by announcing with her partner, A$AP Rocky, that they were expecting their first baby, an announcement they made with some tender photos at the end of January. Months later, the 34-year-old singer gave birth to her baby, as reported first by the TMZ portal and then by People magazine.

(You may be interested in: Grammy Awards 2021: time, channels, how to watch Bad Bunny’s “show” online and more)

The child would have been born on May 13 in Los Angeles, California and although the couple has not officially spoken about his name and has not finally confirmed the news. The truth is that sources close to the couple affirm that the three are at home and that they are happier than ever. “She was looking forward to being a mother, they are doing well and very excited,” the source said.

Now, the singer along with Taylor Swift has entered the “raking” of Forbes magazine, a list that puts the best-known faces in the public eye to discover who are the most influential or richest people on the planet. Now, both names are the ones that appear within said signatures, something that is not out of the ordinary because they are quite powerful women within the industry, not only musical but business as well.

This time the magazine has made a new ranking to list the richest women in the United States, see here some of the highlights.

List of millionaire women in the United States: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Madonna and Beyonce

(You may be interested in: American Music Awards 2020: List of winners and anecdotes from a show dominated by Latinos)

The first place has gone to Diane Hendricks, who is the woman with the most money in the American country, repeating the same position for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Judy Faulkner, both of which exceed 12 and 6 billion dollars.

While, in the artistic industry, who is considered the richest singer in the country is Rihanna, who is in 21st place with 1.4 million dollarsa heritage that she has achieved thanks to her successful songs and the makeup line she manages, Fenty Beauty.

Read Also













Then it is also found Madonna, in position number 47, with 575 million, accompanied by Taylor who occupies position 48 thanks to her songs and to the reissues he has made of them. Following her on the list are Celine Dion and Beyoncé in positions 60 and 61, with 470 and 450 million dollars respectively.

Let us remember that it is a list of 100 positions, but without a doubt, beyond their position in the ranking, what has managed to impress the most in the case of Rihanna and Swift, is that both are among the 11 women who are under 40 years old. They are part of the richest women in the United States, which makes them much more authentic in their musical career and in the skills of businesswomen that each one has, which has allowed them to be worthy of the millions of dollars that today have.

In addition, the interpreter of ‘Work’, also becomes one of the two black women to be on the list and the only billionaire of both.