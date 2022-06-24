Skinny jeans: 5 celebrities who refuse to go out of style | Lifestyle

Ana CarolineJune 23, 2022 – 18:33

Eiza González and other celebrities who still love this cut of pants.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

While in terms of fashion trends come and go as the decades go by, the generation centennial has spoken out against one of the favorite trouser cuts of every girl born in the 90s: skinny jeans. Those tight jeans that refuse to leave the wardrobe of many have become an object of discussion on social networks, among themselves they should already pass away” or if they still have a lot to offer.

In terms of style and personal taste, fashion should be a personal expression and everyone will surely accommodate the best, however, it should be noted that even the best dressed stars of today still have their love for these iconic garments of the decade of the 2010s. Here are some famous who refuse to say goodbye to their skinny jeans.

1.- Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza González is one of the most committed millennials and openly in favor of continuing to wear the slim-fit pant cut. Showing off her Latin curves and a spectacular figure, the Mexican actress usually models this style of jeans in social networks and combine them with plain shirts or some other T-shirt with a knot at the waist.

2.- Ana Barbara

At 51 years old, Ana Bárbara looks incredible and asks nothing of a 30-year-old woman, which is why the Mexican grupera music star usually models this type of tight pants, combining them with some stilettos or even boots and a hat.

3. –

Thalia

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker