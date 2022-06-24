Skinny jeans: 5 celebrities who refuse to go out of style | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

Eiza González and other celebrities who still love this cut of pants.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

While in terms of fashion trends come and go as the decades go by, the generation centennial has spoken out against one of the favorite trouser cuts of every girl born in the 90s: skinny jeans. Those tight jeans that refuse to leave the wardrobe of many have become an object of discussion on social networks, among themselves they should already pass away” or if they still have a lot to offer.

In terms of style and personal taste, fashion should be a personal expression and everyone will surely accommodate the best, however, it should be noted that even the best dressed stars of today still have their love for these iconic garments of the decade of the 2010s. Here are some famous who refuse to say goodbye to their skinny jeans.

1.- Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza González is one of the most committed millennials and openly in favor of continuing to wear the slim-fit pant cut. Showing off her Latin curves and a spectacular figure, the Mexican actress usually models this style of jeans in social networks and combine them with plain shirts or some other T-shirt with a knot at the waist.

2.- Ana Barbara

At 51 years old, Ana Bárbara looks incredible and asks nothing of a 30-year-old woman, which is why the Mexican grupera music star usually models this type of tight pants, combining them with some stilettos or even boots and a hat.

3. –

Thalia

Although Thalía is not far behind in terms of following trends, especially on the Internet, the Mexican singer does not abandon skinny jeans either, for which she has repeatedly modeled them from her social networks, although with a more streetwear, or street, with some combat style boots.

4.- Sofia Vergara

Another lover of this garment is Sofía Vergara and her affection for tight pants is so true that she even owns her own brand of skinny jeans, which she usually models with loose-fitting blouses and some high-heeled sandals.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez I couldn’t leave behind look of skinny jeansespecially wearing his amazing derriere; the famous Jenny from the block is not afraid to combine denim with denim, so she loves this outfit for a casual outing.