Shakira wants to leave Barcelona: the fault of two stalkers (and Gerard Piqué)

The singer would have decided to move with her children to Florida. Also to escape the siege of two admirers who could become dangerous. But the former partner promises battle

New chapter in the “guerrilla” of the Roses which is separation in progress between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. It seems that the Colombian singer has now decided to leave Barcelona to move to Miami. To finally convince her, the siege of two stalkers. And also Piqué’s overly casual demeanor. – photo | video

GERARD IS DON GIOVANNI – Let’s start with Piqué, who never misses an opportunity to show off Don Juanism, even during public events: in Stockholm he was surprised with a blonde girl that the Spanish media are trying to identify. The idea of ​​having to put up with the media echo of her ex’s conquests every day is the first motivation that prompted Shakira to consider moving her to Florida. But it gets worse.

“ACOSADORES” – Because recently, in the surroundings of the house in Esplugues de Llobregat, the suburb of Barcelona where she stayed to live with her two sons Milan and Sasha, two too assiduous and noisy admirers have appeared, two acosadores, as in Spain they call the stalkers. The first, a Russian man, wrote to her with chalk about her, on the street, dozens of love messages (marriage proposal included). And she attacks, for now only in words, the journalists and paparazzi who make the rounds to snatch a statement or some photos from her.

LETTERS IN THE BOX – Then there is the French stalker, who broke into Shakira’s palace to leave her an avalanche of love letters in the mailbox. A double threat that the Catalan police take seriously: a couple of officers have been sent to patrol the area. And Shakira has “unsheathed” her bodyguards. According to the podcast authors Mamarazzis this situation could push the pop star to speed up the plan to move with her children to Florida. How would Pique react? In two ways: he could fight (legally) not to have his two chicos taken away; or take the opportunity to try the adventure in MLS, the American football league. And also move to the United States.