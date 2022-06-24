Selena Gomez Says It Was Hard To Be Taken Seriously After Being A Disney Star

For Selena Gomez It was not easy at all to become the Hollywood star that she is today, much less gain credibility after being one of the best-known child faces in Hollywood. Disney Channel.

The protagonist of the series “Only murders in the building” recently acknowledged that it was very difficult to play the roles of an adult actress after her days as a child star, especially since at first she did not feel accepted by her peers in the industry.

“I am grateful to be where I am, but I think and believe that I have barely scratched the surface of what I am capable of. I felt like it was very hard for people to take me seriously,” Selena told the podcast. “Awards Chatter” of The Hollywood Reporter. “Little by little I have been overcoming that and I am very happy, but it was very frustrating. It felt like a mockery, you know?”

Gomez, who was one of the child actresses on the television show barney friends officially began his career by playing Alex Russo in the television series Disney Channel “Wizards of Waverly Place”. When the show went off the air in 2012, she hoped to break out of the mold by taking on more serious roles.

One of his first roles after Disney was the controversial film “Spring breakers” 2012, starring Vanessa Hudgens -also a veteran of that company- and Ashley Bensonin scenarios marked by violence, sex and the consumption of illicit substances.

In the following years, Gomez has established herself in many sectors and has added the position of producer to her resume with “Only murders in the building”which will premiere its second season on June 28 at Hulu.

