Posada of workers of a perfumery goes viral

Mexico.- Through social networks, viralized the video of an inn between employees where they have to pick up the bills from the floor with a spatula and everything they take with them will be their Christmas bonus.

The video was shared on the TikTok account @perfumex_ where you can see an employee with a glass bowl and a spatula, trying to collect the 500 peso and dollar bills from the pee.

The video quickly went viral due to the creative way of playing, as the workers have to cover their eyes and use a spatula to increase the difficulty, however you can see how they can grab a large sum of money in the inn game.

Read more: The truth about the viral TikTok video of a woman “nursing” a cat on a flight

The recording already has more than 134 thousand reactions and 700 comments, in addition to the fact that it has already been Played over 4 million times.

Everything you grab will be your bonus!“Says the person who is recording the funny moment.

Social media users commented on the video and asked if they “had vacancies.”

Others pointed out ways to be able to grab more bills off the ground.

“How much was it? I want to know?” and the answer is that the woman in the video I get to collect up to 7500 pesos.

“With what he grabbed, he buys Venezuela,” someone wrote with humor.

And the person was not lacking in putting “GPI”, it should be noted that the @perfumex_ account already has 591 thousand followers.

Read more: “My first night in jail”: YosStop recounts that he was playing PlayStation when the police arrived

Posada of workers of a perfumery goes viral

Carlos Narvaes, graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters in the Sociology degree of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), who has carried out school research on insecurity issues. I have completed diplomas in security, violence and quality of life, where I have learned about various theoretical perspectives and these are the issues that I like to work on and that have caught my attention the most. I started my career as a web reporter at DEBATE since 2018, working on police, politics and viral content. I especially cover news regarding Mexico City and the State of Mexico, I keep abreast of the conferences of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and I also follow dependencies to keep up to date with the events. I have followed news such as the

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker