North West Tests Kim Kardashian’s New Skincare Line

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

The 25 most handsome celebrities in the world: photo by photo

We are not here to ponder how old you are NorthWest. Well, sorry, yes. The firstborn of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West She is already 9 years old, an age that makes us remember how quickly time has passed and how she does nothing. The little girl made us laugh on red carpets and other public appearances and, now, she gives us ‘tips’ on ‘skincare’. As it is.

Kim’s talented daughter has been the protagonist of a Kim ‘story’ in which she has shown how to use some of the products from her skin care line ‘SKKN by Kim’ (It should be remembered that Kim has more than 320 million followers, ok).

North has applied several products to her face showing how to do it and, although in fast motion, you can see how she uses them correctly. Something that, we intuit, he has learned from his mother.

Instagram

Instagram

At the bottom, Kim wrote that North approves of the SKKN line, which, according to Kim herself, “is made up of nine products that make up a ritual that I have developed from start to finish.” The products are refillable (thereby contributing to the environment) and “are designed to nourish all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity,” she said when she launched it.

We are not sure if, as on other occasions, his father Kanye West disagrees with North’s exposure on Kim’s social networks, but he has not yet spoken with this video in which, in addition, it is evident that he is of the older.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io