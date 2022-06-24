Lucca Summer Festival: program, tickets. From De Gregori-Venditti to Justin Bieber

Lucca, June 24, 2022 – Il Summer Festival back to inflame Lucca. One of the luckiest summer music festivals returns, for a series of appointments with great names in music. Names that, as usual, will embrace all musical tastes, satisfying all ages.

Even if there will be not a few intergenerational concerts, those in which we will see alongside parents and children who love the same musical genre or the same artist. After two years, therefore, the “Summer” returns. The pandemic has also blocked this great appointment, but now there is a return in style and without limitations. The concert venue is the traditional one of Piazza Napoleone. The Blanco concert will instead take place on the Walls.

It starts on Saturday 25 June with Nick Mason’s saugerful os secret. Sunday 25 instead it is the turn of Paolo Conte. On July 1st there will be space for Caparezza with its Exuvia Estate 2022. Among the dates not to be forgotten, the Litfiba concert on July 15th, that of Marracash on the 16th while Zucchero is the big name of the evening on July 20th.

Summer Festival tickets are available by connecting directly to the Lucca Summer website.

Two concerts in one night, the best of Brit Rock on the same stage. Liam Gallagher and the Kasabians perform together for an evening that already promises to be memorable.

On July 8, Twenty One Pilots, the band that redefined the sound of a generation, arrive in Piazza Napooleone on the stage of the Lucca Summer Festival. Already Grammy Award winners, Twenty One Pilots have emerged as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and have redefined the sound of a generation.

On July 9, the appointment with John Legend. No introduction needed for one of the big names in music. Musician, dancer and choreographer, he shared the stage with artists such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and many more.

The best of Italian music on 10 July. Here are Venditti and De Gregori, who take their summer tour around Italy. Lucca Summer Festival announces what promises to be an unforgettable evening with two songwriters who have made the history of Italian music together on stage.

On 21 July an unforgettable show on the Walls of Lucca: Blanco arrives, winner of the last Sanremo Festival with Mahmood with the song “Chills”. Tickets have been snapped up, the location chosen is the widest possible to satisfy the thousands of fans who will crowd the Lucca evening. It is the Tuscan date of the “Blue Celeste Tour“, the Blanco tour.

Global superstar Justin Bieber will perform alongside the Lucca Walls. “We’ve worked hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world, see you soon,” says Justin Bieber.