Lineups of the match of the Pre World Cup U20

Everything is ready on the field of the Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula, where the Mexican National Team seeks to close the regular phase of the Under 20 World Cup Qualifying in a perfect way, and he is 90 minutes away from achieving it if he manages to defeat his similar Haitiin activity of the third and last day of Group B.

The Tri Sub 20 has been pleased in the first two days of the tournament; on date 1 they thrashed Suriname 8-0, to later defeat Trinidad and Tobago with a resounding 5-0 on the second day.

Also read: Mexican National Team: They filter detailed photos of the Mexico jersey

For their part, the Caribbean tied at 4 goals in the first match against Trinidad and Tobago and later achieved the three points by beating the Suriname team 3-0.

MATCH LINEUPS.

Mexico: J. Eulogio, D. Gómez, E. López, J. Alcantar, I. Violante, K. Campos, F. Ambriz, A. Freyfeld, S. Zamora, J. Hernández and C. Torres.

Haiti: W. Augustn, D. Pierre, R. Appolon, F. Cicero, J. Leriche, A. Belizaire, W. Pierre, W. Leazard, S. San Millan, B. Destin, and S Jeudy.