Kourtney Kardashian reveals the drink that helped her overcome COVID-19

kourtney kardashian it gave positivefor the second time, to Covid-19. Just a few hours ago, it was announced that the oldest of the Kardashians had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, but he is fine and happy. This was reported through their page, where they assure that now it was much better compared to the first time where I had no idea how to handle it or what to do about it.

Before this situation And with all the intention of recovering as well as possible, she has shared some things that have helped her and that she has learned thanks to the specialists to cope with the disease, which for some time made the entire planet feel terrified. Within some of her recommendations, Kourtney She assures that she could not let go of her thermometer, since she assures that she does not feel complete if she does not have it.

He also highlighted one of his great allies is the peppermint oil, which he usually only places on his chest to decongest, ensuring that it has generated great relief when using it. He also noted that some other oils like lavender and eucalyptus They can be ideal for those hard times. But what the wife of Travis Barker has greatly highlighted, to overcome the covidAre the beverages.

Hydration is the best ally for Kourtney

The largest of kardashian assures that one of the ways in which it makes him feel much better is to be constantly taking a beveragethus preferably recommends that it be natural water or some kind of tea to the taste of each person. He also noted that she has a beverage special they called Kourt’s Wellness Smoothiewhich has been the most it has taken to feel completely healthy.

This famous drink is made base of orange juice, carrot juice, frozen pineapple, frozen mango, turmeric, ginger, lemon juice and a little honey. Is beverage It is the one that has made the socialite feel much better in this step due to her illness and that she assures, is really good. It is important to note that each body reacts completely differently, in the case of the also businesswoman, these methods can work for her, but remember that it is always important to go to a specialist, mainly when talking about a disease such as coronavirus.