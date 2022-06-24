Kim Kardashian celebrates her daughter North West’s birthday with a terrifying makeup party

kim kardashian He celebrated his eldest daughter’s birthday in a big way.NorthWest, last June 15. A Through her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared a series of photos of her daughter’s memory.

“Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything. ¡There is no one like you! The most honest, creative, stupid girl with the best heart”could be read in the emotional publication.

Now in his most recent appearance on the show “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, the socialite gave details of the birthday party she organized for her little girl in the midst of nature.

According to the star of The Kardashians, her daughter, after celebrating her Anime-themed birthday party, days later asked her to celebrate once again, but this time in an environment surrounded by nature, where she could experience her skills as a makeup artist.

North West is a lover of doing fantasy makeup

Photo: Instagram

“She does really good wounds and scars, she’s very good at it. I was taking classes, and wanted to have a spooky birthday party with the theme of wild nature,” he explained.

kim kardashian He explained that his daughter during the celebration applied her makeup knowledge to recreate creepy designs on her friends and cousins.

“I wanted it to be really creepy. He wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. He taught his friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars“, he mentioned.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of the celebration of North West

Photo: Instagram

Although so far, Kim has not shared photos of this party, it was her sister Kourtney who, through Instagram Stories, showed some of the activities carried out by children in the middle of nature.

North West on social media has shown interest in wearing fantasy makeup. On several occasions she has shown his talent by recreating horror characters in her little brothers.

