Keanu Reeves now supports NFTs at the Futureverse Foundation

Keanu Reeves seems to be interested in the world of NFTs since it has been announced that, together with his partner Alexandra Grantthe actor will work as a counselor for a new charity project called The Futureverse Foundationwhich seeks to encourage artists to use the virtual world as a way to produce art for everyone.

Futureverse Foundation

The news is a bit surprising since a few months ago the actor made fun of digital goods when questioned by a reporter from TheVerge on the idea of ​​digital scarcity. Reeves pointed out that digital goods could be easily reproduced. However, it is not surprising that he is now involved with the NFT’s considering that your partner, Alexandra Grant She is a renowned artist.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporterthe Futureverse Foundation is “betting” that the NFT’s they may be more than speculative instruments and may have real artistic value (something a number of artists are betting on these days), and as a way of nurturing future talent, you’ll be sponsoring artists working on digital goods, which will be part of the future call Web 3.0.

Keanu Reeves key beard. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The project is done in collaboration with Non-Fungible Labs and Fluf WorldA company of NFT’s based on New Zealandand according Grant the foundation plans to “do the metaverse accessible to more people, especially from low-advantage backgrounds.” The artist added: “This is the beginning, this is a nascent moment for a technological change in which some people will understand that they are already in the metaverse and some people don’t know what a NFT.

For its part, Keanu Reeves said in a statement: “I am honored to join the efforts of Non-Fungible Labs in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and the opportunity of the Futureverse Foundationin support of artists and creators around the world”.

Brooke Howard-Smithco-founder of Non-Fungible Labs has been commissioned to create a promise for large technology companies to sign and commit to creating a “metaverse open and inclusive”, which can be key considering that digital goods will be the center to be able to live in those virtual worlds. “Meta, Google, Amazon and everyone else who has signed promises that they will conscientiously drive to make sure this version of the technology is not the proprietary version we built by accident over the last 30 years.