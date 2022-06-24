IMSS Oaxaca reinforces family planning with vasectomies in its Family Medicine Units

Oaxaca, Oax.- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Oaxaca, through its Headquarters for Medical Benefits, continues to reinforce family planning actions with the performance of No-Scalpel Vasectomies in its Family Medicine Units (UMF), with the aim of promoting responsible parenthood through a safe, permanent and free method.

From June 16 to 19, UMF No. 38 performed 10 surgical procedures and 12 more vasectomies are scheduled for this coming weekend. These activities are carried out within the framework of the National Day of Vasectomy without Scalpel.

On the other hand, the director of UMF No. 1, Yanira García González, stated that 27 vasectomies were performed in that hospital over the weekend.

He also pointed out that vasectomies are a quick procedure where the patient can return home the same day. In addition, it has a very high effectiveness in preventing pregnancies, almost 100%.

For his part, the director of UMF No. 65, Julier Ali Ruiz López, explained that five people were operated on in that medical unit from June 16 to 19; however, work is being done to increase the number in the coming days.

Likewise, the head of Medical Benefits, Martha Escobar Vásquez, specified that vasectomy (also called male sterilization) is a safe and effective surgical procedure (operation) that permanently protects against pregnancy.

He indicated that there are two types of vasectomy: vasectomy with a scalpel (with a cut) and vasectomy without a scalpel (without a cut). No-cut methods have less risk of infection and other complications, and generally take less time to heal.

He added that the goal of this procedure is to be permanent, and usually cannot be reversed. Therefore, it is best to only have a vasectomy if the person is completely sure that he does not want to leave anyone pregnant for the rest of his life.

Finally, Escobar Vásquez called on the population, especially the rights holders, to be aware of the upcoming activities to be carried out in this area in their FMUs in order to reinforce the Family Planning program.