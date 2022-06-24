Hugh Jackman caught coronavirus and had to cancel his Broadway musical

Australian actor Hugh Jackman announced yesterday, Tuesday, that he was infected with coronavirus, forcing the cancellation of the Broadway show which he stars in, “The Music Man.”

“I just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for Covid this morning.”Jackman said on Instagram, the same social network where he explained that at the moment, his symptoms are “mild” and that he will return to theatrical production as soon as possible.

For its part, the musical announced from its official Twitter account that the work is canceled until next Saturday, January 1, although it clarified that Hugh Jackman will not return to his leading role until the 6th of that month.

“The Music Man” had already canceled its performances on December 25 and the matinee showing on December 26 with the increase in coronavirus cases in the United Stateswhere in particular New York is registering a marked increase.

The number of positives in the city has been growing exponentially for more than a week and in the last 24 hours the number of 40,000 positives has already been exceeded. In addition, the percentage of positivity also grows every day and the last available is 19.33 percent of the total tests carried out.



Hugh Jackman, in the Instagram post where he announced that he suffers from Covid. Capture Instagram.

Vaccinated and boosted

Hugh Jackman contracted coronavirus despite being vaccinated and having received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine.

In fact, when they gave him that last dose, he shared a photo on Instagram and in that post he thanked Nurse Narmin, who was the one who gave him the vaccine.



Hugh Jackman took a photo during his coronavirus vaccination. Photo/Instagram

Alert on Broadway

Broadway has seen several temporary closures as a result of the expansion of the Omicron variantwhile four of them announced that they were definitely bringing the curtain down: “Jagged Little Pill”, “Thoughts of a Colored Man”, “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Waitress”.

“Hamilton”, one of the most successful musicals in history, was scheduled to return yesterday after having closed on December 15, just like “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, which was suspended on December 21.

However, another of the blockbusters of the theater mecca, “The Lion King”, announced that it would not return yet, as planned, and extended its closure until December 29, the same day that “Alladin” waits for his return. . Source: With information from EFE.

ACE