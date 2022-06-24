His future is defined: the three possible destinations for Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sanchez He has to resolve his future despite still having another year on his contract with Inter. From the Italian team they have agreed to terminate their contract by mutual agreement or seek a possible transfer, which will serve both parties. Inter wants to get rid of the high salary of the Chilean player in order to add Paulo Dybala.

His last seasons at Inter have not been the best. Alexis Sanchez He has had big problems performing regularly at Inter. The 33-year-old player has not been a starter last season, he has only enjoyed this privilege in seven games of the 39 played, in which he scored only 9 goals and provided 5 assists.

Alexis Sánchez is wanted by River Plate.

For this reason the player is looking for a change of scenery and according to reports there are three potential destinations for the player to continue his career.

The three potential destinations of Alexis Sánchez

One of the clubs interested in adding the Chilean player is Barcelona, Sánchez already knows what it is to play in the Catalan team where he knew how to shine. The main idea of ​​​​Barcelona is to sign the Brazilian Raphina, but since their economy is very fragile, they could opt for the player from Tocopilla.

Another of the teams that wants to add to Alexis Sanchez is the Aston Villathe team wants to continue strengthening its attack and that is why it is willing to match the salary that Sánchez earns at Inter, in order to repatriate him to the Premier League.

Source: Arsenal Publisher

This league is well known for the Boy Wonder as he played for Arsenal and Manchester United. If he arrived at the Villains it would be his third stage in the English league and he would be a great addition to Steven Gerrard’s team, as this player would improve the team’s mentality.

Finally, he is wanted from the French league. Jorge Sampaoli’s team is looking for him, it is Olympique de Marseille, a team that will play in the next edition of the Champions League and that is why it needs to be reinforced.

Furthermore, Sampaoli is a great admirer of Alexis Sanchez and he knows him a lot from his time as coach of La Roja. However, according to rumours, the midfielder is said to not be attracted to the proposal yet and could wait for other options before making a decision.