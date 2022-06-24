Expert does not rule out neurological damage in children due to prolonged COVID

The aftermath would affect children and adults.

Dr. Miguel Colón, infectious disease specialist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Doctor Miguel Colón, a specialist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, did not rule out today that neurological damage may be occurring in children who have contracted prolonged COVID and that, as in the case of hundreds of adults have been affected by the sequelae of the infection.

The specialist, who leads an intense practice in the treatment of Coronavirus cases, conducted the analysis during an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health when referring to the incorrect diagnoses they are receiving minors regarding autism.

Colón, who clarified that he is not a pediatrician, but referred to his experience with adults who, after suffering from COVID-19 as a sequel to the infection, show symptoms compatible with a kind of early Alzheimer’s.

The same doctor confirmed having suffered from the DELTA variant of COVID-19 last year. He explained that in his case he he himself lost concentration temporary and even had difficulty returning to work from turina.

These patients affected by Long COVID, he explained, lose concentration and memory and pointed out that although the matter has not yet been studied, he does not rule out that the same may be happening to minors.

“I wouldn’t put my hands in the fire to deny that these children who have been misdiagnosed as autistic really don’t have Long COVID,” he said, referring to two studies published this week that point to severe psychological damage generally associated with the isolation generated. during the first two years of the pandemic.

The studies were conducted by a Dominican researcher and the Carlos Albizu University, and the former president of the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico, Víctor Ramos, said that some minors seen by pediatricians have shown symptoms that may be associated with conditions such as attention.

Ramos, a prominent pediatrician, told MSP that it is likely that children who have been accepted into the special education stream are actually victims of the conditions generated by COVID-19.

For her part, Dr. Patricia Landers, president-elect of the Association, acknowledged having received reports for months of children who, after their confinement and isolation due to the pandemic, have suffered from depression, anxiety, verbalization and learning problems.

Meanwhile, in a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, which used a nationwide sample of children in Denmark and matched positive COVID-19 cases with a control group with no history of infection. “The overall goal of our study was to determine the prevalence of long-lasting symptoms in children and infants, along with quality of life and absenteeism from school or day care.

The most common symptoms among children aged 0 to 3 years were mood swings, skin rashes and stomachaches. Between ages 4 and 11, the most common symptoms were mood swings, trouble remembering or concentrating, and skin rashes, and between ages 12 and 14, fatigue, mood swings, and trouble remembering or concentrating.

