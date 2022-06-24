Cristiano Ronaldo, yet another summer at the center of attention

– Advertisement –

Write the following about Cristiano Ronaldo it takes on contours and contents steeped in banality, because it is decidedly obvious to emphasize a day, a week or a period in which the Portuguese is at the center of football discourses. Burden and honor of being one of the greatest in history, with all the reflections that arise from this status.

What is happening is therefore no exception to the normality created in the twenty years of career (and history) given to football by CR7. The season that just ended was that of the great comeback, in his Manchester – bank United -, the city and the club that had welcomed Cristiano when he was not yet Cristiano Ronaldo but “only” a kid of succulent hopes and prospects.

A decidedly completed year for the Red Devilssixth in the league (they will therefore participate in the next edition of the Europa League), eliminated almost immediately (or almost) from the national cups and sucked into a vortex of negativity and confusion.

Despite what is written, Cristiano was still the best player of his – as decreed by the supporters of the club -, in addition to having scored twenty-four goals between the Premier League (18) and the Champions League (6). Definitely sensational numbers for a thirty-seven-year-old, moreover inserted in a team that, as written, did not work much.

With the arrival of summer, the transfer market rumors concerning the ’85 class have therefore started. His age is not a limit, because it becomes only a number when the performance and technical / athletic continuity are certified in such a powerful and incisive way. There has been talk of Bayern Munich on his trail for the post Lewandowski, although ten Hag has already made it known that he is counting on him. It is difficult to hypothesize a new departure, but this tam-tam helps to understand one thing: the era of CR7 is not yet over.

