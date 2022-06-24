Chris Hemsworth with Elsa Pataky presenting his new movie

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They are one of the couples most loved by the public, not only because of the incredible family they have but also because of how well they look together, maintaining the same passion as the first day. They met in 2010 and since then they have not stopped showing us that there is good love between them. Currently, they live with their three children in their mansion in Australia and they let us see on social networks that they are delighted.

In addition to the fact that they are both separate beauty icons (which is why you shouldn’t miss some photos and videos of our beloved Thor) they also don’t stop gathering professional successes. Elsa Pataky will soon premiere one of the best premieres of June this year on Netflix with ‘interceptor’ while Chris Hemsworth presented his new movie yesterday ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’and they couldn’t be more handsome!

Though they are not to give us very daring poses Like the ones Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore at the 2022 Grammys, we were delighted to see these images of the couple. In all of them, Chris grabs Elsa’s shoulder to show closeness and we can’t deny that the ‘flash’ favors them. Despite the difference in height, the fact that they are both blond and with light eyes makes stick perfectly.

First, we focus a little more on their little faces.

Profile.

So that we can fully see the look…For her part, Elsa opted for a white dress with plunging neckline and front opening most ‘sexy’ while Chris wore a deep navy blue suit. Of course, accompanied by a vest, brown shoes and a light blue shirt with the first buttons undone to give it an informal touch.

We don’t know if the movie will cause a sensation, but these two certainly will!

