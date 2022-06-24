bumstead leg workout

Three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead is preparing for the next Mr. Olympia. And in a recent YouTube video, Bumstead showed off a series of leg exercises, each one more brutal.

Bumstead is one of the best known stars in the sport of bodybuilding. He is the current Classic Physique Olympia champion, a title he has held since 2019 after dethroning Breon Ansley. And every year you show a more improved physique. After taking home the Sandow trophies in 2020 and also in 2021, the 27-year-old athlete wants to keep racking up wins.

Praised for his unique ability to prepare for competitions, he takes great care in his training. C-Bum contracted the coronavirus last year in December and lost a considerable amount of weight. Hence he is now on a 5,000 calorie diet. He has even confessed already to his steroid cycles, with 200 milligrams of testosterone per week. (The 5,000 daily calories of Mr. Olympia Chris Bumstead).

‘Brutal Quad Burning’: This Is Chris Bumstead’s Leg Workout



StairMaster — warm-up series

Single Leg Quad Extensions — 2 sets of 20 reps

Machine Hip Adduction— 1 set of 6 reps

Smith machine squats — 2 sets of 11 to 12 reps

Single Leg Quad Extensions — 2 sets of 10 reps

Seated Calf Raises — 5 sets of 8 to 10 reps

StairMaster – Warm Up

After taking five days off from training, Bumstead returns with his legs, one of the most difficult body parts to train. He starts with the StairMaster for a warm up move.

“Resting a few days without training the leg is good for my nervous system to take a break.”

Single Leg Quad Extensions

For his first exercise, the three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion opts to perform single-leg/alternate extensions. “It’s a lot of cardio. First exercise, single leg quad extension. Two sets of 20 reps or more. I hit 23 on the first set, 21 on the second.”

hip adduction machine

“This is one of the best warm-up exercises and, at the same time, very underrated.”

Smith machine squat

Next, Chris does Smith machine squats to emphasize the work of the quadriceps muscles. He completed two sets of 11-12 reps during this move. “Lots of reps. I feel like it was really only 11. Anything over 10 kills me.”

Single Leg Quad Extensions

“Very simple, just a straight line movement. I do one leg at a time.”

Seated calf raise

For his final exercise, Bumstead pounded out his calves. “This muscle has a lot of genetics, but I give it a cane to die.”

