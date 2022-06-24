Brad Pitt confesses that he was tricked and became obsessed with finding gold in his backyard | Chateau Miraval | Angelina Jolie | Hollywood | Eint | Famous

Brad Pitt he was deceived with the story of the hidden treasure. The Hollywood actor admitted in an interview with GQ, published on June 22, that he was led to believe that millions of dollars of gold dating back to medieval times were buried at his French estate, Château Miraval.

“I got obsessed. For a year it was all I could think about.” confessed the star of “Interview with the vampire”.

Why was Brad Pitt so easily fooled?

Brad Pitt, 58, explained that he believed the story of the hidden treasure influenced by what he heard as a child in his native Oklahoma. “In the Ozarks there have always been stories of gold caches,” he said.

With that in mind, the actor spent a year searching his property, while the person who assured him of the loot’s existence urged him to invest in a radar and metal detector company.

Although the protagonist of “Inglorious Basterds” admitted that it was somewhat silly, he did not hesitate to point out that it was exciting for him to go on a treasure hunt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the property in 2008. Photo: Brad Pitt/ Angelina Jolie/Instagram

What is the history of Brad Pitt’s French castle?

Brad Pitt’s estate is located in Provence, a cultural region of France. Its recent history begins with its acquisition in 2008 for 60 million dollars. The mansion has 35 bedrooms, a spa, a jacuzzi, several gyms, a swimming pool and even a lake.

The Chateau Miraval served as the setting for the wedding of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2014, and has now become a bone of contention in their divorce proceedings, as the actor accused his ex-wife of illegally selling a part of the existing vineyards on the property.