Billie Eilish sparks delirium at Glastonbury Resurrection

The 20-year-old singer hit the throbbing, youthful note, handing over the baton to Lorde and Kendrick Lamar, in front of the bunch of “old men” (Ziggy Marley, Primal Scream, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds) and the “grandparents” (Paul McCartney, Suzanne Vega, Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock)

Glastonbury’s 200,000 children have returned to mythical Worthy Farm to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival of festivals two years late. suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic and resurrected under the auspices of the youngest “debutante” in the history of the Pyramid: Billie Eilish.

The American singer was seventeen years old when they premiered in “Glasto”, but it was in The Other Stage (the second stage), when she was still a cult artist and had not sung “No Time to die” to James Bond. Eilish surprised everyone with a trip back in time with “Bury a Friend” and a demo of her skills as a jumper and contortionist before a totally dedicated audience, who participated in an experiment in group therapy: “Rule number one, don’t be an asshole. Rule number two: no judgments. And rule number three: “have fun, bitches!”.

Few, however, are older than the founder of Glastonbury. Michael Eaves, 86 years old, who has promised “the best show of the moment” in this country city in the heart of the English countryside, clustered around a hundred stages, 101 bars and 900 food and drink stalls.

His wife, Emily Evanswas in charge of cutting the ribbon and opening the doors last Wednesday, under an unusual sun and a desire to party proof of train strikes and the more than likely mudslides and downpours: “It has been very exciting to feel this atmosphere again Canceling the festival for two years has been very painful. The trip has been very long this time, but the people have responded in a very enthusiastic way and here we are, ready to make history again”.

From Ukraine, the president Zelensky he won the first applause on Friday with an intervention on a giant screen by videoconference: “In Ukraine we would also like to enjoy freedom and a wonderful summer. But we can’t because the most terrible thing has happened: Russia has stolen our peace”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, has made a statement during the festival. ANDY BUCHANAN AFP

St. Vincent, Sam Fender, Supergrass or The Libertines They were warming up the atmosphere in the countdown to the main course. Billie Eilish comes from conquering the world with “Happier than ever” (number one in 25 countries) and is accompanied wherever she goes by the composer, guitarist, keyboardist and producer Finneas O’Connell.

“This is my brother and my best friend,” I introduced him on stage, chanted by the crowd “Finneas, Finneas!”. Together, with their guitars, they sang “Your Power” and “Ocean Eyes” in the most intimate moment of a concert for posterity.

In the front row he had his first big fan, his mother Maggie Bairdwilling to share “the most incredible moment” of her career with her successful daughter, and to reduce “the stress, pressure and fatigue” along the way with the protective halo of the hyper-creative family: “For us it has always been very important to be together , at the highest moments and at the lowest”.

With just turned eighty, Paul MCCARTNEY on Saturday he will approach the record for the oldest singer in the Pyramid. As if it couldn’t wait for its moment, “Macca” broke out on Friday with a surprise “gig” outside the festival, at Somerset’s Cheese and Grain. There he sang “Lady Madonna” and a brief Beatles repertoire, plus some of his recent compositions. His long-awaited return to “Glasto” comes after a long wait of 18 years, prolonged by the pandemic.

At 82 years old, Herbie Hancock set the bar even higher on Sunday and leave the end of the party in the hands of the revived Diana Ross (78 years old), who comes from singing the Jubilee to the Queen herself and trying to make the girls dance to the rhythm of “Upside Down” and other great hits of the eighties.