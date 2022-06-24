A new fad? Kim and Khloé Kardashian appear without implants

Kim and Khloé Kardashian appeared in public wearing their new figures and have generated controversy for how different they look, and even claim that they have abandoned the implants.

According to the images that have been revealed, the sisters have resorted to an aesthetic change and their followers have the theory that everything was previously planned by their mother, Kris Jenner.

There is a belief that nothing in this family is by chance, that they had been planning it for a long time, and everything seems to indicate that it is because of Kim’s divorce with Kanye West, since he seeks to completely transform his life and has a deeper meaning.

However, it is known that Kris is the one who usually makes the decisions of what is best for each of them, so after Kim made her divorce public, Khloé also appeared looking very different; what could be a new fashion that will completely transform the way we see bodies.

Previously, they underwent a surgical procedure called “BBL” (Brazilian Butt Lift) in which they transferred fat from their thighs and other parts of their bodies to the buttocks to achieve the unmistakable figure they had; However, everything points to the fact that they have now undergone liposuction, which has allowed them to show off their natural bodies in their new show that generates a lot of ratings in the US.