Women’s lingerie reinvents itself after the pandemic – Women – Life

The covid cast a veil over intimacy, the MeToo movement scrutinized all the excesses, but with the end of the pandemic women’s lingerie makes a comeback.

pop star rihanna dropped an ad during the Dior catwalk in Paris in the dead of winter, wearing pregnancy and a sheer nightgown over a sexy black ensemble.

Along these lines, the actress Megan Fox dared with a white thong under a Mugler dress transparent during the MTV awards.

The Salon International de Lingerie de Paris closed on Monday, June 20 with a barrage of parades that not only showed sculptural bodies, but also models with a variety of sizes, a trend that had been gaining ground little by little in advertising. Read more: Fashion and the metaverse: a relationship that is becoming stronger

Lingerie as an outer garment, for exhibition, returns with force, after two years of masks, gloves and contact allergies.

“It is a trend that we are seeing enormously in pop culture. Rihanna, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian have taken over these codes in a very extroverted way and with a true feminist dimension,” Renaud Cambuzat, director of creation and image, explained to AFP. from the French brand Chantelle.

Instagram is the window to that movement ‘sexy unapologetic’, that it’s being embraced “in a personal way by younger generations and middle-aged people. I see it in the schools where I teach,” said Jacqueline Quinn, creator and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

The well-known brand Victoria’s Secret has already parked its slogan ‘A perfect body’ and now exhibits a greater diversity of models, with different ages, sizes and looks, such as American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, symbol of the LGBTI community.See also: Men’s Fashion Week returned without restrictions

Brands have opened up to represent diverse bodies.

“Four or five years ago we were in the middle of #MeToo, there was an urge to flee to something perceived as more respectful. The #MeToo fight has not been completely won, but it has opened up new perspectives. There are women and brands that have legitimacy” to propose a return to ultra-sexy lingerie, says Renaud Cambuzat.

“Don’t confuse #MeToo with Puritanism. A woman may wish to seduce, of her own free will,” Samar Vignals, of the firm Aubade, told AFP.

From his well-known black and white advertisements, with suggestive tights and plunging necklines, Aubade has gone on to show models who look directly at the camera and propose “a frank seduction”.

After the need for comfort due to the pandemic, Aubade’s clients are now asking for “more audacity”, says this creator. “The string or thong is our best sale,” says Samar Vignals.

Unbridled sexuality, but not so much

“We witness the return of the unrestrained sexuality of the 2000s, to codes that refer to the archetype of the woman object, but that no longer have the same meaning (…). It is not a demand for seduction, but rather a feminist reappropriation of sexualized clothing,” explains Benjamin Simmenauer, a professor at the French Institute of Fashion.

It is about “dedramatizing seduction”, explains Aline Tran, founder of an erotic lingerie store in Paris.

“Now there is much more talk about accepting your body (…) Seduction is a super-feminist asset, within the trend of regaining control of your body.”

