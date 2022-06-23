When you least expect it is a romantic comedy written and directed by Nancy Meyers, with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton as great protagonists, leading a cast in which the name of Keanu Reeves also stands out.

For the role played in When you least expect itDiane Keaton – Oscar winner for her work in Annie Hall (1977)- was nominated for an Oscar and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a recalcitrant bachelor who only dates women much younger than him. He and Marin (amanda pete), her latest conquest, have planned a romantic weekend at her mother’s beach house. When Harry has a heart attack, Marin’s mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), a famous divorced writer, reluctantly agrees to nurse him back to health. Astonished, Harry realizes that he is attracted to her. But Erica is also courted by a young doctor. Once recovered, Harry returns to his house and to his old habits. However, his relationship with Erica has altered her life and his feelings.

The reunion of two Hollywood stars

When you least expect it It was the third film that he brought to the big screen. Nancy Mayers, who, in addition to acting as a director, was in charge of preparing the script for this romantic comedy. The leadership of the cast was safe with the performances of two veterans such as Jack Nicholson and Diane Keatonwho met again in the same job more than twenty years after sharing a cast in Reds (1981). For her role as Erica Barry, the Californian actress achieved her fourth Oscar nomination and won the Golden Globe.

Something’s Gotta Give. USA, 2003. Romance. 129 minutes Directed by: Nancy Meyers. Int.: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Jon Favreau, Paul Michael Glaser, Rachel Ticotin, Kadee Strickland.



