What future awaits Amber Heard in Hollywood after the trial with Johnny Depp

After the ruling in the trial that favored Johnny Depp, Amber Heard faces a difficult situation get back to work on a movie.

From Hollywood, disbelieve that the actress protagonist of Aquaman have a role again in the coming months, according to what the site published Page Six.

What will happen to Amber Heard in Hollywood

Heard’s present will be far from filming, while the actress defines the way in which he must pay his ex 10 million dollars for having defamed him, according to Justice.

“Amber really ever worked in Hollywood? What else was he up to? really apart from the movie Aquaman? I don’t think she was ever a ‘hot ticket’. Johnny made it interesting,” an environment producer told Page Six.

Amber Heard, leaving the Fairfax courts after the ruling that harmed her. (Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner) By: REUTERS

It is true that Heard’s career did not take off beyond the film based on the character of DC Comics, but his figure was moderately recurrent in mainstream productions such as Magic Mike XXL, the danish girl, Her Smellamong other.

“I think it will be very difficult for her”, launched a high source from a study to the site, about the possibility that Heard recover works in fiction.

Another source linked to the industry had more emphasis against the attitude that Heard showed during the trial that Johnny Depp did to him and how that affected his present.

“Most believe that took advantage of the #MeToo movement and therefore it is ‘dangerous’ for someone to hire her. showed no regret even when things fell apart in court.”

How Amber Heard will pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s difficulty landing high-ranking roles means she doesn’t have enough funding to pay Johnny Depp.

After the verdict, Elaine Bredehoftthe actress’s lawyer, was consulted by the program Today, from the NBC network. In dialogue with the cycle, the lawyer commented that his client could not pay compensation. “Oh no, absolutely not,” she replied when asked if Heard would pay the debt.

During the court process, Heard also had to change legal representation which led to another issue: his insurance policy is the one that covered the cost of his lawyers.

Actress Amber Heard waits before the reading of the verdict in her trial against Johnny Depp. (Photo: AP/Evelyn Hockstein)

Heard’s defense is financially supported by The Travelers Companies, a company Heard has hired in recent months.

After six weeks of declarations, testimonies and presentation of evidence, the jury deliberated and with its verdict ended up benefiting the actor. heard had to pay Depp 15 million dollars10 for compensatory damages and the remaining 5 for punitive damages, but the judge reduced the figure to 10,350,000.

For his part, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean must give Heard 2 million dollarssince the jury considered that both had defamed each other.