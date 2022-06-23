UMSNH health area has new specialties

Morelia, Michoacán.- Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Critical Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatric Oncology are the new subspecialties of the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences “Dr. Ignacio Chávez” of the Michoacán University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH).

The director of the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences considered that with the approval of these specialties, not only the educational offer is strengthened, but also the updating and preparation of doctors in the fields of oncology, pediatrics and neonatology.

The new specialties offered by the Universidad Michoacana further open up the range of professional possibilities for graduates and offer a response to the social need of patients affected by these conditions, he assured.

In addition to endorsing the quality and educational excellence of the Faculty of Medicine, where work will continue to achieve the consolidation of these new programs.

Likewise, appointments were made to the tenured professors of each of the subspecialties:

Neonatology the titular professor is Susana Rodríguez Espino

Pediatric Surgery the titular professor is María Gorety Cabrera Tovar

Pediatric Critical Medicine the full professor is Liliana Olivera Romero

Pediatric Oncology the full professor is Eloy Pérez Rivera