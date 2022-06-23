Thor: Watch LIVE the red carpet of the premiere of “Love and Thunder”

This Thursday, June 23, the world premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder“, starring Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman.

The LIVE broadcast will start at 7:45 p.m. this Thursday and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) will be able to enjoy the red carpet, interviews with the cast and many more surprises, according to the company. The broadcast It will be broadcast free of charge and in English.

It is expected that after the premiere, film critics will issue their opinions that will be essential for the arrival of the film in theaters of all the world.

When does “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere in Mexico?

Already with pre-sale available for tickets to the premiere of “Thor: Love And Thunder”, Cinepolis is ready to welcome Marvel fans with the fourth installment of the “god of thunder” next July 7.

In this new installment of Marvel, “Thor” will find his own journey to find himself, however, is interrupted by an assassin known as “Gorr” (Christian Bale), who seeks to destroy all the gods in the galaxy. For this reason, “Thor” will ask for help from “Valkyrie”, “Korg” and “Jane Foster” to combat this threat.

