This is what the actors in this movie look like eg

Do you remember the movie “The Shining”?. This is what the actors in the cast look like.

The film “The Shining” tells the story of Jack Torrence, a former teacher who accepts a position as a winter watchman in a lonely high-mountain hotel to deal with maintenance.

Shortly after settling there with his wife and son, he begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders.

Jack Nicholson / Jack Torrance

He is a retired American actor, producer, screenwriter, and film director. Nicholson married in 1962 with the actress Sandra Knight, co-star in The horror. They divorced in 1966, after having a daughter called Jennifer (1963)





Danny Lloyd / Danny Torrance

The glow. Lloyd retired from acting after participating in the film Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy after several failed attempts during his adolescence to get some interesting role. To pay for his studies in science he became a farmer, until finally he established himself as a biology professor at an Illinois institute.

Wendy Torrance / Shelley Duvall

is an American retired film and television actress, producer, writer, and singer.

She was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. However, since 2002 she has lived away from the spotlight and various media have echoed her supposed psychological problems.