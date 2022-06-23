There is Javier Bardem and a talking crocodile in the trailer for Mr Crocodile’s Talent

Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. Italy have unveiled the first teaser trailer of The Talent of Mr Crocodilenew live-action adventure film featuring Javier Bardem as the crocodile Lyle.

Based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, The talent of Mr. Crocodile is a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and written by Will Davies, the film stars Javier Bardem (which will soon return in the Dune sequel), Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman, with original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the writers of The Greatest ShowmanBenj Pasek and Justin Paul.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when the existence of Lyle is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must join Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that you can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a large singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

The Talent of Mr. Crocodilefrom 27 October only to the cinema, is produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.