Official synopsis

When the family Primm (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he finds out Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must join Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that a family can be found even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

The 23 year old Mendes is a new-entry in the world of acting, but has already had immense success as a singer, especially with world-famous hits such as “In My Blood“, “Stitches” And “Señorita“. Taking on the role of an animated crocodile is a step out of the habits of Mendes, but it nevertheless promises to be really exciting. The public will see what Mendes has in store for the beloved Lyle in the fall, to be precise on October 27, when The talent of Mr. Crocodile will arrive in our rooms!