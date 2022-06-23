The exercise routine that Natalie Portman performed to look muscular in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman He has a habit of giving everything of himself to interpret each cinematographic role. This is demonstrated, once again, in the new film of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, which will hit theaters on July 8, portman puts herself in the shoes of Jane Foster, the scientist who falls in love with “God of Thunder” and joins him to fight against the odds, becoming Mighty Thor.

When we talk about the Hollywood actress doing everything to make her performance on the big screen the best, we mean that, in addition to studying the role perfectly, she makes the necessary physical changes. In the previews of the new sequel to Thorthis was clearly seen. natalie He sports super muscular arms and a toned body for the new version of his character. In this sense, the very portman has stated that he had to follow an intense routine of training to make it look like that.

Natalie Portman sports arms of steel as Mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Twitter

The training that Natalie Portman followed to look muscular

There is very little left for Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, so the actors are giving interviews about what was the filming and preparation of the film, as a method of promotion. In this framework, the same Natalie Portman gave an interview to the specialized movie site Total Film. During the talk, the actress explained that the stunt doubles were the ones who recorded all the difficult action scenes, but that she also had to participate in sequences that required great physical condition.

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I also had a lot of protein shakes. It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing. We had amazing stuntmen who made the scenes more difficult, but I also had to run and jump and fight with swords and hammers. It definitely helped to be strong. To carry the weight of the cape all day, you need to have some upper body strength.”expressed portman at the interview.

natalie also spoke to Vanity Fair and said that his routine to gain muscle mass consisted of doing exercise strength, weightlifting and endurance. “It was a lot of fun, I worked with a trainer for, I think, four months before filming and then, obviously, throughout the filming. My work was very physical”revealed portman.