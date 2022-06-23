The exercise routine that Natalie Portman performed to look muscular in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman He has a habit of giving everything of himself to interpret each cinematographic role. This is demonstrated, once again, in the new film of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, which will hit theaters on July 8, portman puts herself in the shoes of Jane Foster, the scientist who falls in love with “God of Thunder” and joins him to fight against the odds, becoming Mighty Thor.

When we talk about the Hollywood actress doing everything to make her performance on the big screen the best, we mean that, in addition to studying the role perfectly, she makes the necessary physical changes. In the previews of the new sequel to Thorthis was clearly seen. natalie He sports super muscular arms and a toned body for the new version of his character. In this sense, the very portman has stated that he had to follow an intense routine of training to make it look like that.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker