synopsis, cast and official release date

Everyone knows the doll, but few know the story behind it. Barbie is about to make the leap from the toy store to the big screen, and that the road to here has not been easy on the other hand. The idea has been developing since it was proposed in 2014 by the screenwriter Devil Cody (June). Later Amy Schumer picked up the project with a new writer but had to drop it due to scheduling issues and creative differences with Mattelthe company that owns the rights to the doll.

However, in 2019 margot robbie acquired the rights and proposed to Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach as screenwriters. The plot of the film has been kept in absolute secrecy, but that’s all we know at the moment. Barbiethe Greta Gerwig film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling about the iconic doll.

As we say, the plot of the film has not yet been fully revealed, although Margot Robbie assured in an interview that Barbie would “the thing we didn’t know we wanted“If we consider that Amy Schumer’s version of the film was about Barbie dating Barbie-ville for not being too perfect and getting into the real world, maybe one thing we can look forward to with certainty is the meta element. In fact, the characters that have been coming out could give a good clue about it.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell

Margot Robbie has not only been responsible for the project going ahead, but will also be the visible face of it. The actress will be in charge of bringing Barbie to life and it is not difficult to imagine her in her role given her versatility and ease in combining clothes that are very similar to those of the doll, as we have already seen in movies like The wolf of Wall Street. Of course, it is expected that everything will have a twist and we will not only see a dumb blonde girl, precisely the stereotype that Robbie has been in charge of demonstrating with roles like I, Tonya either The scandal.

On the other hand, where there is a Barbie there is also a Ken, and this is not just any doll. And it is that the person in charge of giving it life is none other than Ryan Gosling, who already coincided with Robbie in the big bet but this time we see him for the first time share a screen with the Australian.

As for the rest of the cast, the confirmations include the protagonist of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings Simu Liua kate mckinnon (who already coincided with Robbie in The scandal), America Ferrara (The Good Wife), Alexandra Shipp (With love, Simon) Y Will Ferrellwho is rumored to play the president of a toy company, perhaps Mattel itself?

Barbie It does not yet have a release date, although it is scheduled to be released in 2023. Will we see Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the next Oscars? It is still difficult to know, but at the moment everything that surrounds the film is at least promising. And that it is “only” a doll.

