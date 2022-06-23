Sofia Vergara and her process to become Griselda Blanco

The actress will appear in a Netflix series next year. Photo: AFP Agency

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most successful actresses on American television, she achieved great fame when she played Gloria Delgado in the comedy series ‘Modern Family’. In addition, she has always been considered a sexy icon of hers, so it is usual to see her in different advertising campaigns.

Currently, the actress works as one of the judges of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ contest, where she shares the screen with supermodel Heidi Klum. However, the Colombian seeks to continue expanding her career and accept other types of challenges.

For example, for next year there will be a project in which she will play the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, since some photos have already been seen in which the barranquillera appears personifying the woman and looks practically unrecognizable.

Sofía Vergara, unrecognizable as Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara brings Griselda Blanco to life in a new series of Netflix which will be released in 2023this character was known as ‘the black widow’ and died in 2012. With this role, she moves away from the comedy with which her followers are so accustomed.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male capos we know a lot about,” the celebrity said in the statement. with which the production was announced.

Sofía Vergara finished the recordings of the series

In the little that has been seen, Vergara looks very different, with curly hair and a dark brown color, turning his back on the blond that he has been seen wearing in recent years. Likewise, must undergo long hours of makeup with prosthetics to be the most similar to the Colombian criminal. In fact, she recently shared a photo from her last week of filming.

In the image that the interpreter shared on her social networks, she shows how she starts each session and also added the following message: “Kicking off our last big Griselda week! What an unforgettable trip in so many different ways! I can’t wait for you to see it next year!”

The post Sofia Vergara’s Instagram already has almost 90 thousand likes and has hundreds of comments, for example:

“It must have taken them hours to make you look unattractive, you look beautiful anyway”, “OMG, I want to see!”, “Bella”, “A natural beauty, what a beautiful woman”, “And we can’t wait to see it. This transformation is incredible, as well as the whole project! I love you” and many more.