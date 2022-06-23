Reviews: Review of “Jurassic World: Dominion”, by Colin Trevorrow, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

The sixth film in the franchise that Steven Spielberg started back in 1993 from Michael Crichton’s best seller not only proposes the reunion with Laura Dern and Sam Neill but also tries to recover the spirit of the first trilogy with good resources.

Jurassic World: Dominion (Jurassic World: Dominion, United States/2022). Direction: Colin Trevorrow. Screenplay: Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow. Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Omar Sy, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda. Music: Michael Giacchino. Photography: John Schwartzmann. Distributor: UIP. Duration: 146 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up.

The dinosaurs are more alive than ever in the third installment of the second stage of the franchise created almost 30 years ago by Steven Spielberg – who serves as executive producer here – using Michael Crichton’s novel as a basis. It is a film that embraces a spirit close to that of the first trilogy, putting the brutal consequences of human ambitions at the center of the story.

The action takes place a few years after the massive release of dinosaurs from the fallen kingdom (2018) and finds reptiles inserted in a relatively harmonic way in the current ecosystem. The “villains”, then, are not the dinosaurs but those men moved solely by the search for profit and the ambition of power.

This is now the case with the owner of a powerful biotechnology company called Biosyn, which modifies the DNA of Jurassic locusts so that they gobble up all plantations, except those born from the company’s seeds. Meanwhile, the granddaughter of the founder of the original Jurassic Park is kidnapped for an undisclosed reason.

The kidnapping sets Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) in motion, who set off in search of it, while Ellie (Laura Dern), aware of the voracity of the new lobsters, is reunited with Alan (Sam Neill). ) to find out more about the case.

The group, together with Ian Malcolm (the infallible Jeff Goldblum), converges in an inhospitable Italian area where Biosyn has, in addition to its base of operations, a natural reserve for dinosaurs. It won’t take long for things to get out of control, thus starting a fight whose goal is none other than survival.

The returns of Neill and Dern to the Jurassic universe transcend the character of an accomplice wink. Yes, it is true that seeing them again surrounded by dinosaurs triggers the emotional memory of the most veteran viewers. But also that it is the most visible trace of the attempt to Jurassic World: Dominion to return to the spiritual bases of the saga.

It does so betting more on the adventure than on the overwhelming audiovisual display, as well as on an agile but never frenetic pace printed by the director of Colin Trevolow, who shows a steady hand for action scenes on a human scale.

Final detail: The most dangerous dinosaur in the film is the gigantosaurus, “the largest carnivore that has ever inhabited the planet,” as Neill’s character defines it. His remains were found in the province of Neuquén in 1993. Argentina, once again, the cradle of giants.

