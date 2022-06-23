PSG reaches agreement with Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain is set to hire Nice manager Christophe Galtier as its next manager, sources told ESPN.

The Ligue 1 champions have reached an agreement with the club and Galtier, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

PSG will pay a figure of around 10 million euros to Nice, where Galtier still had a two-year contract, the 55-year-old coach will sign a two-year contract with an additional option to take over from Mauricio Pochettino in Paris.

Galtier will meet at PSG with Luis Campos, the club’s new sporting director, who was in Lille when Galtier won the league in 2021. The French coach was Campos’ favorite choice to replace Pochettino, who was told he would they will let go despite an official announcement yet to come from PSG.

Zinedine Zidane was the preferred option for the owner of the Parisian club, but the former Real Madrid coach rejected approaches to take on the project with PSG.

Galtier is already working with Campos on his squad and coaching staff. Joao Sacramento, who was Galtier’s assistant at Lille before joining José Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma, could join him at the Parc des Princes.