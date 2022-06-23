Prime Video to premiere the documentary ‘Rubius X’ in July

MADRID – 40 million followers, 7,000 million views on YouTube and fifteen million followers on social networks are the figures handled by El Rubius, creator of content recognized throughout the world, who premieres his documentary on July 22 Ruby X in Spain and Latin America.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the first video uploaded to YouTube by Rubén Doblas Gundersen (Mikas, 1990), known throughout the world as El Rubius, the Amazon Prime Video platform will premiere the documentary Ruby X in which the trajectory of a young man who revolutionized the industry of content creation on the Internet is reviewed. “I don’t know how I’ve come to this in my life, nothing makes sense,” says El Rubius in the trailer of just under two minutes that this week has revealed the platform and in which this young man appears conducting an orchestra, flying or signing autographs.

Ruby Xwhich will be released in Spain and Latin America (except Brazil), tells the story of how some young people, with no other intention than to have fun, built a new industry without realizing it and how it has evolved in the last ten years.

The places that have defined his life as a content creator will also be seen, “reliving great moments and telling the lesser-known part of Rubius that has led him to be the symbol of a generation,” says the platform.

Coinciding with his ten years as a content creator, Rubius has reached ten million followers on Twitch. “Beyond the numbers, Rubius was named the leader of his generation by the magazine Time“, he adds. This young man has his own anime series, store on-line where he sells his own clothing brand, has collaborated and appeared in cameos with Hollywood actors like Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Holland, and even has his own character in a video game.

This documentary, Amazon Prime Video points out, wants to go beyond the figure of El Rubius and also seeks to vindicate and recognize this industry, a revolution of creators who have achieved millionaire audiences from their own homes, “from the gaming to global entertainment.”

In addition, the documentary will feature the participation of other content creators and influential young people who have accompanied Rubius during his career, such as Mangel, Alexby and Cheeto, also pioneers in defining the language of youtubers and some of the most loved and followed faces in the community gaming.