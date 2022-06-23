Post-trial Amber Heard backs ‘every word’ of her testimony

Amber Heard has said she stands behind the testimony she gave during the contentious libel trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, saying she has always “told the truth.”

“That was all I said and I said it to power. And I paid the price,” Heard said in her first interview after the verdict, two weeks after the jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and claimed Heard lied when she said Depp abused her.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she published in The Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers said the actor was defamed by the article even though he is never mentioned by name. Although the jury sided with Depp, Heard was also awarded $2 million for statements by one of Depp’s attorneys that they also found to be defamatory.

“Until I die I will stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview that will air Tuesday and Wednesday. “I made many mistakes, but I have always told the truth.”

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict “gave me my life back.”

Commenting on Depp’s legal team, Heard said, “his lawyer did a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues.”

The verdicts capped a televised trial that offered a window into a volatile marriage from which both emerged with unclear career prospects.

On TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the vast majority of comments were critical of Heard. She called the social media frenzy that the case sparked “unfair.”

“This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through,” Heard said in Tuesday’s interview excerpt.

Heard also described her “toxic” marriage to Depp.

“I did do and say horrible things that I regret throughout our relationship. I behaved horrible, in ways almost unrecognizable to myself. I have a lot of regrets,” she said.

Heard’s interview will also be included in Friday’s episode of “Dateline.”