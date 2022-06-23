other celebrities who claim the neutral gender of their children



Jennifer Lopez has been widely applauded for presenting Emme with the neutral gender



Cher was the first to break that barrier with her son Chaz.



P!nk, Charlize Theron or Cynthia Nixon also defend the non-binary or neutral gender of their children

Jennifer López has been the protagonist this week for two reasons. The first, for the premiere of the documentary – “Halftime” – in which the singer talks about how she prepared for her performance with Shakira at the Superbowl break in 2020. The second, for publicly presenting her daughter Emme with gender neutral in a benefit act in which they sang together on the same stage.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion,” he said in English. Jennifer López referred to Emme as “elle” or “they/them”, pronouns in inclusive language that refer to those people who do not identify with what is socially established as masculine and feminine. Something for which Jennifer López has been highly applauded in recent days.

But it is not the only one. Many celebrities have also portrayed their children as non-binary or gender-neutral and praised their courage to be who they truly feel in life.

One of the first celebrities to speak out about being gender neutral was Cher. The singer, now 76, married Salvatore Bono, known as Sonny. They had a daughter, Chastity, who is now a man and has changed his name to Chaz Bono. In 2009, the artist publicly announced the transition of her son and the final decision to change sex. Her path to sexual conversion began in 2008 with hormone therapy and in May 2010 she legally changed her gender and name.

Angeline Jolie was one of the first stars to speak out about gender identity, especially in reference to her daughter Shiloh. In fact, the actress said that, from a very young age, he referred to himself with masculine adjectives and pronouns and that, as soon as she had the opportunity, she asked her parents to cut her hair and dress in men’s clothing. “We never know our children until they decide to show us what they are like. As long as she’s happy, she can be whatever she wants,” the actress said one day.

Shiloh has always been considered an LGBTQ+ icon because from a very young age she broke gender barriers. His parents have always spoken publicly on the subject, proudly supporting him even in the decision to be called John.

Pink could not be missing from the list, a singer who flees from labels. In fact, the singer didn’t care at all when her daughter Willow asked her to dress like her father for a red carpet or when she told him that she wanted to marry an African woman.

The unforgettable Miranda Hobbes of “Sex and the City”, Cynthia Nixon, proudly shouted to the world her son’s decision to change his sex. Samantha was renamed Samuel Joseph Mozes: “I am proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (named Seph), because this month he graduated from college,” she posted a while back on her Instagram account.

Charlize Theron also asks for respect for the gender identity of her 10-year-old daughter Jackson. The actress wants everyone who addresses her daughter to do so with the correct pronouns: “I feel the need, as her mother, to let the world know that I would appreciate them using the correct pronouns for her,” Theron said in an interview on PrideSource. . Jackson can wear skirts, dresses, dance tutus, and grow her hair long, just like his little sister. She feels like a girl, she has told her several times, and it is something that the actress respects.