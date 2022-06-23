New images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling emerge as Barbie and Ken

New images have emerged online of the next barbie movie which has caused many expectations by having as protagonist margot robbie beside Ryan Gosling In the role of Ken.

The film will be released in 2023 and will carry the emblematic doll of Mattel to the big screen for the first time with real people.

For the great mission, study Warner Bros chose to Greta Gerwig for the address. The director is recognized for being in front of films such as Lady Bird and Little Women of 2019.

THE NEW IMAGES OF BARBIE

Through social networks, the new images of the tape of Barbiewhich were taken in one of the production sets in The Angels where the recordings are made.

In the images you also have the first meeting between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the characters, since until now only the studio had revealed the individual images from each of them.

Not only this, they both sport a special Set, in this case some cowboy outfits. In Margot’s case, she wears the Barbie’s iconic pink colorwith a scarf of the same color and a white hat.

Regarding Gosling, you saw a black cowboy suit combined with white, a pink scarf and a white hat that covers her blonde hair. The director Greta Gerwing It can also be seen in some of the images, who looks pink, but in a lighter tone.

It was in October 2021 when casting confirmed of the movie and the release date established by Warner Bros is the July 21, 2023.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE FILM?

After toy-inspired tapes had great success in the cinema, it was sought that Barbie had its own version with real people (live action). At first, Sony sought to carry out the project, but after many problems, it ended up taking it. Warner.

By 2019 it was learned that Greta Gerwig with her husband Noah Baumbach they came on board as the film’s co-writers, and in 2021, Gerwig was confirmed to direct as well.

Few details of the history are known, there are even rumors that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will not be the only versions of Barbie and Ken on the tape

Kyle Buchanan, a reporter for The New York Times, was the one who reported after the Cannes festival that in the first advertisements for the film, actors such as Simu Liu Y Ncuti Gatwa will play other versions of Ken, while Issa Rae and Hari Nef They would play Barbie.

Regarding the actors that are confirmed, there are some like Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, among others.

For now, margot robbie What Barbie Y Ryan Gosling What Ken They are the protagonists of the film premiere summer 2023.