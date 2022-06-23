Natalie Portman talks about her cameo in Avengers: Endgame

The last time we saw Natalie Portman in Marvel Studios was not Thor: The Dark World (2013), but had a brief participation in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

After Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the heroes of Marvel they have to fix things Avengers: Endgamethat’s why they do a time robbery of the Infinity Stones. Thor Y Rocket travel to 2013 Asgard and extract the Reality Stone (Red) of Jane Foster. The actress Natalie Portman he did not shoot that scene directly, as they used stock footage and he only had to lend his voice.

In a recent interview with Variety, Natalie Portman reveals that it was very easy for him to do so.

“That was very easy for me. I mean, it’s always amazing to see yourself, even for a split second, in a Marvel movie, because you’re in places you’ve never been before. It’s like looking at pictures of a vacation you never took or something.”

He also spoke about the bad reviews of Thor: The Dark World:

“I mean, I also had it with The Professional (Léon). He was critically butchered, and now, despite being in the Marvel and Star Wars movies, he’s the main thing people mention to me. That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out, I was like: Oh my God, this is a mess. And then 20 years later, actually 30 years later for The Professional, he’s loved.” Remember Natalie Protman.

Now come back like Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and in this installment of Marvel will receive the power of God of Thunder. So we will see his character in a very different way with regard to the other installments in which he has participated.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022, while the rest of the films of Marvel in which it is Natalie Protman can be seen in Disney Plus.