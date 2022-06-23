“My marriage was a farce”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West formed one of the most influential couples in Hollywood. Their separation after seven years of marriage and four children surprised the followers as they were always in love and very close.

The socialite was honest about this stage of her life in a recent episode of the reality show “The Kardashians” broadcast on the Hulu platform. The 41-year-old businesswoman took aim at the rapper, assuring that her marriage “was a farce.”

“I feel like we always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we just don’t want to intrude. I respect that nobody came to me during my marriage and he said ‘are you okay? Everyone allowed me to have my own journey and see it on my own, but sometimes I look back and think ‘when did we launch?

Kim was chatting with Khloé, who in turn admitted her frustration over the infidelity of her then-partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson. “What frustrates me has nothing to do with you, it was not the first or second mistake. That’s the moment I wish someone had said to me, ‘No, what do you mean? We’ve done this how many times? No, you’re not crazy, actually you’re absolutely right.

It was there that Kim reacted and referred to her marriage to Kanye “Ye” West. “If people knew what my situation was really like I think they would say ‘how did they last so long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I did everything humanly possible to make a situation work so I can walk away absolutely blameless.”

The first published image of the wedding of socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. Photo: Via Instagram @KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met in 2003, thanks to a mutual friend: Brandy Norwood. Both maintained a cordial relationship before and even went out several times to party, until the rapper happened, he began to be more interested in meeting Kim, with whom he came to share in one of his videos.

Almost 10 years later they confirmed their courtship and soon after their pregnancy. Little North would be born in June 2013, the same year that Kanye proposed to the socialite to whom he gave an expensive engagement ring with the carved phrase “Please marry me.” The majestic wedding was celebrated in Florence with the presence of more than 100 guests who were transferred from Paris.

Later Saint, Chicago West and Psalm were born. The couple then faced several separation rumors, they were also estranged but the crisis rumors were confirmed in early 2021. The socialite was seen in tears with the rapper and a few weeks later announced their final separation. Kanye has been linked to various models, while Kim confirmed her romance with 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.