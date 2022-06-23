Meryl Streep: These are her most famous movies

Meryl Streep is considered one of the best actresses of the 21st centuryhis career is one of the most prolific in Hollywood making movies of all kinds: from comedies, musicals, dramas and even action movies. This June 22 he is celebrating his 73rd birthday and to celebrate his career we list 10 of his most famous films:

Mama Mia! (2008)

Movie version of the popular ABBA musical. A young woman who has grown up on a small Greek island, she has been raised by a rebellious and unconventional mother, who has always refused to reveal the identity of her father. When, finally, it seems that the young woman is about to find out, three possible candidates appear.

Available in HBOMax.

The Devil Wears Fashion (2006)

Andy is a recent college graduate with big dreams. After getting a job at the prestigious magazine runways, becomes an assistant to the diabolical editor Miranda Priestly. Andy questions her ability to survive her cruel employment as Miranda’s assistant without being harmed.

Available in StarPlus.

Death Suits Her (1992)

Helen and Madeline, bitter enemies, put their trust in their plastic surgeon who offers them the secret of eternal life. When both become immortal, nothing will ever be the same.

Available in HBOMax.

The Bridges of Madison (1995)

The peaceful but boring life of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives on a farm with her family, is altered by the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a veteran photographer for the magazine. National Geographicwho visits Madison County to photograph its old bridges.

Available in HBOMax.

My Africa (1985)

Baroness Bixen, who uses the pseudonym Isak Denisen as a writer, falls in love with British hunter Denys Finch Hatton in early 20th century Kenya.

Available in Netflix.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media.

Available in Netflix.

Falling in love with my ex (2009)

Restaurant owner Jane becomes involved in an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect she hired to remodel her kitchen falls in love with her.

Available in Netflix.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

The orderly life of an executive, who was abandoned by his wife, and that of his son, changes when the wife returns after a while and demands legal custody of the child.

Available in Prime Video.

Julie & Julia (2009)

Frustrated with having a job that kills her soul, New Yorker Julie Powell embarks on a daring project: she will prepare all 524 recipes in the Julia Childs cookbook. Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Intertwined with Julie’s story is the true story of how Julia Child conquered French cooking with passion, daring and lots of butter.

Available in Prime Video.

The Post: The Dark Secrets of the Pentagon (2017)

In 1971, Washington Post journalists Katharine Graham and Ben Bradlee risked their careers to fight for press freedom, support the New York Times and exposing to the public that the US government had been withholding information for thirty years.

Available in Clear Video.

