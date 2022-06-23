Margot Robbie and the PHOTOS of the movie ‘Barbie’ that were leaked and enchanted the fans

Since the announcement of the First photos of Margot Robbie in her role as ‘Barbie’great emotion arose from his followers, who were delighted with the new images leaked from the movie ‘Live-action’.

It must be said that this project has been on the table for several years, but it was not until 2022 that it was achieved and it was announced that We will see the Australian actress as a doll, along with Ryan Gosling.

The first image of the artist giving life to the famous doll came to light at the end of April, during the CinemaCon 2022something that generated endless positive reactions, since users on social networks stated that it is the ideal actress for the role.

Even in the event Robbie said she was very proud of the project and acknowledged that ‘Barbie’ “has allowed girls to imagine themselves in aspiring roles from princess to president.”

“I am so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.”

New images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’

Despite the fact that just a few days ago we saw the first image of Gosling as ‘Ken’who was the partner of the Mattel doll, where he wears platinum hair, vest and jeans, now new photos of both him and the actress have been leaked.

Photo: EFE

The images that circulated on social networks are during the filming of the filmIn them, Margot wears a completely pink outfit, but in a cowboy style, like her project partner, although he wears a black and white shirt.

“Thank you for existing”, “new image on the live-action set, singer ‘Sálvame’ from RBD”, “seeing her is all I needed in life to be happy”, “if at the end of the film she doesn’t come out dressed like the ‘barbie guide’ and it doesn’t say ‘a thousand kisses, a thousand kisses’, I’m going to be very sad”, are some of the comments that stand out.

The ‘Barbie’ movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling It is expected to hit the big screen in july 2023.