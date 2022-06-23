We can not with the emotion to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Personalized as one of our favorite childhood couples, just fill our hearts with joy, discover more about the amazing looks that instantly transport us to the Barbie era.

Like a dream come true, that would be the correct way to describe the feeling of seeing the version of Barbie and Ken in the live action most anticipated of the year, and since the first images of the project were revealed we cannot help but jump for joy when we see our first fashion icons in the flesh.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s looks in the ‘Barbie’ movie

After the announcement of the film directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’), fans couldn’t wait to have more details about one of the funniest movies of the year, since as expected, fashion is the main protagonist of this story.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are officially introduced as Barbie and Ken. Courtesy

Without knowing much about ‘Barbie the Movie’ the first image emerged margot robbie in his characteristic pink car, the image that went viral in a matter of seconds only fueled our desire to see the film and of course also increased our desire to see Ryan Gosling as our first childhood crush, fortunately our prayers were answered when it was shown the first preview of what Ken would look like and his toned abdomen.

a few days after Warner will delight us with the first and very colorful preview of the film, the first images of the shooting have begun to leak that have paralyzed the internet and it is about the cowboy looks, that’s right, we will see Barbie and Ken in one of the most American outfits possible (cowboy boots, bangs, and hat).

What is the ‘Barbie’ movie about?

So far we know that Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, will discover that she and Ken (Ryan Gossling) They are not the only ones of their kind, this means that they will see different versions of both, as Marvel has taught us with their multiverses in their most recent films. Let us remember that originally the doll was only blonde, blue-eyed, white-skinned and extremely thin, but thanks to the fact that stereotypes have begun to be broken down, models were created with which women of different ethnicities and nationalities identify.