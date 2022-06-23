Kim Kardashian says goodbye to long nails, forever

The great debate about whether to wear short nails or long will reign throughout 2022 without there being a clear winner. Earlier this year, we saw celebrities like Rihanna Y Kylie Jenner – known for their long manicures – ditched them for shorter nails that look just as good. Although some stars ended up returning to long-length proposals, it seems that we will not see kim kardashian with the long nails practically never again. The reason is simple: “I can’t have long nails,” she said during a question-and-answer session at the offices of Allure, Last Tuesday.

10 + 4 Jennifer Lopez manicures that will ALWAYS be a trend

On June 21, the star of The Kardashians sat down with editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel to discuss her work as a criminal justice advocate, her love of neutral colors in the home, the time she stole a brown Revlon lipstick, age 11, with Nicole Richie by your side, and much more. While we’ve seen the Kardashian wear more than one long manicure over the years, it’s more wishful thinking than anything else: “I usually wear them to a shoot or to a night out,” she said.

From time to time, the reality TV star indulges in wearing them more exaggerated, which makes her feel like the baddest woman in the world; Who doesn’t feel more confident with a powerful manicure?

Getty Images

Unfortunately, the confidence the extra longs give her doesn’t make up for how uncomfortable they are for her, who is a law student and has a lot of papers to write. She jokes that her friends and family can easily tell when she wears a longer manicure. “When I have my nails on, everyone laughs,” she shares. “It seems to them that nothing you say in the text makes sense.”

It’s not an understatement to say that Kardashian is entering a new era with bright blonde hair, short nails and her latest business venture, SKKN By Kim, a skincare brand soon to be joined by her cosmetics and fragrances. And we are more than excited to accompany her on this new path.

THIS MAY INTEREST YOU:

Why Marta Lozano LOVES the Ombré French Manicure?

The yellow manicure that we want thanks to Tania Llasera

It’s official: the Spritz dress is already more trendy than María Pombo’s manicure