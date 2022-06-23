Kershaw shines and Dodgers explode with 5 HR
CINCINNATI — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs before what promises to be an emotional weekend, as Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday to sweep the series of the season.
Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the Dodgers. The NL West leaders outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against each other this year.
The Dodgers now head to Atlanta, where Freeman was the face of the franchise for a long time and was instrumental in the Braves winning the World Series last year. He declared a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers. At 32, the star first baseman is batting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.
Cincinnati (23-46) has lost seven in a row and has the worst record in the National League.
Kershaw (5-1) gave up one run on seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, threw 80 pitches and dropped his ERA to 2.00.
Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) – hit 100 mph five times with his fastball early in the game – allowed six runs on nine hits, including three homers, in five innings.
For the Reds, Colombian Donovan Solano 4-3, one RBI.