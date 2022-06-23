Justin Bieber and the “improving” paralysis

«This was a very difficult period – explains a source – but there is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery so he tries to be content with being patient. He just has to keep taking his medicines, rest and eat healthy foods. ” Her 244 million followers on Instagram are clearly in turmoil but the magazine’s cover helped shed light on the pop star’s health condition by better explaining the disease, which affects five out of 100,000 people every year.

Hailey and Justin met in 2009 when she was 12 and he was 15, behind the scenes of the Today show where her father, Stephen Baldwin, was supposed to appear that day. They also dated in 2015 but then drifted apart and found each other in 2018.

Bieber himself told the magazine GQ last year: “I understood that this is my vocation, to marry and have children, in short, the whole package.” And the fans, of course, wish both of them a long life together for these projects to come true.

