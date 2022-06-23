Johnny Depp’s Short-Term Future: A First Movie On The Horizon And Lots Of Rock&Roll – CINEMABLEND

Barely a month after the media trial, the actor and his ex-partner Amber Heard continue to be the subject of great attention.

Almost a month has passed since Johnny Depp won the media defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that kept the press and the public watching each and every one of her days for several weeks, but the protagonists of the notorious confrontation in the Court continue to be the object of all eyes almost at every movement. After several sessions in which the ex-marriage himself aired all kinds of lurid details about their relationship, It was a popular jury that finally sentenced Heard for defamation, who will have to pay 15 million dollars to his ex-partnerwhile Depp, for his part, will have to pay two million dollars to the actress for defamation through his former lawyer Adam Waldman.

Recently the actress Aquaman assured that she was afraid of being denounced again by her ex-partner, while all kinds of details have begun to emerge both about the future of the young performer in DC and the return to Disney of Johnny Depp in a possible sequel or ‘reboot’ of Pirates of the Caribbean. Each of the movements of both Amber and Johnny become news, so, even the actor’s recent change in ‘look’ has become big news.

The actor, who currently is traveling with his band, Hollywood Vampireshas recently been spotted on the streets of Birmingham alongside fellow musician Jeff Beck, and the change hasn’t gone unnoticed by anyone. The images of Depp clean-shaven, without his characteristic mustache and with a much more youthful appearance have not stopped being shared on social networks. In addition, in the images, in which he appears in full concert, Depp appears most smiling, a detail that is also being highly commented on.

After the media trial against Heard, it seems that Depp wants to compensate himself by focusing on his passion for music and he will do it, of course, with the help of his rock band. The group Hollywood Vampires was founded by Depp in 2015 with singer Alice Cooper and guitarist Joe Perry, with the aim of paying tribute to rock stars who died in the seventies. Now, after having canceled the tour they had planned for 2021 as a result of Covid-19, Hollywood Vampires has just announced its return to the stage.

Thus, the band has announced a new tour of Europe, with five concerts already planned in Germany and one in Luxembourg for the summer of 2023.

A lot of ‘Rock and Roll’, a movie on the horizon, and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

However, although in the short term future of Johnny Depp Rock and Roll is very present, the interpreter begins to add new projects as an actor after three years in which his career has been paralyzed and he has barely lent his voice to the animated series Impossible Puffins. After losing the lawsuit against the newspaper The Sun for an article referring to him as a “wife beater” in 2020, Depp was fired from the saga fantastic animals, in which he played Grindelwald. The actor considers himself a “victim of cancellation culture” and the effect that all the controversy has had on his career was one of the central axes of the trial against Amber Heard.

Nothing is known about whether he will reprise his role as the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, which, after all, is what everyone wants to know, but already has a couple of approved projects. One of them a film, the first since The Minamata Photographer, released on April 30, 2021. The film is called Jeanne duBarry and will be directed by and starring the French filmmaker Maïwenn, the winner of the Jury Prize at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Very different from the blockbusters starring the Hollywood star, Jeanne dubarry it is a period drama about Jeanne Bécubetter known as Madame du Barry, a French woman who grew up poor and who She became the lover of King Louis XV, whom Depp will play. The film will also star Louis Garrel, Noémie Lvovsky and Pierre Richard, but its release date is still unknown.

Likewise, Depp will also appear in a documentary series titled boston george about drug lord George Jacob that opens July 22.

